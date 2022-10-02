Travels and Tours Big Shot, Abiodun Ojediran’s Dream

While some Nigerians abroad are tarnishing the image of the country by getting involved in some criminal acts, Jamiu Ojediran, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Climax Travel and Tours, is projecting it in a positive light.

His companies, including Climax Entertainment, have been adding immense value to the growth of the Nigerian travels, tours and hospitality industry as well as the entertainment industry.

Since he started the business 15 years ago, he has grown his clientele owing largely to his honesty and integrity. In the past years, he has created employment for many.

Besides, he has been satisfactorily meeting his numerous clients’ visa application needs, offering consultations, providing air ticketing and hotel reservations and offering opportunities for oversea studies. His services also cover other visa application categories such as visits, family visits, settlements, temporary work permits and others.

His enviable array of clients is made up of notable celebrities in the music, film and entertainment industries. Having worked with various top artists and celebrities, and with the combined efforts and synergy among the two organisations that he sits atop, he has successfully initiated and partnered with others to host music and entertainment events in the United Kingdom, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

He believes both sectors can greatly add to the country’s foreign exchange and the Gross Domestic Products, just like the British Royal family, which generates about £500 million for UK tourism each year through tourist visits to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Tower of London and other monarchy heritage attractions.

In view of this, he seeks the government’s support for a well-organised hospitality, tours and travels sector.