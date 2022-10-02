The Return of Titi Atiku

It is amazing how easily times change and people change with the seasons. It is even more amazing the people who refuse to change and remain untouched by the shadowy fingers of time. Titi Atiku-Abubakar, the wife of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, is back in the limelight. After her long season of rest from the social and political space, Titi is back in business and ready to take on errant reporters and every mischief-maker intent on denigrating her husband.Atiku can be faulted for many things, but having a wife like Titi is not one of them. Whenever the woman rises to the occasion to defend her husband against the rattles of ignorant and arrogant reporters, she does so with such style and elegance that the mind of any impressionable onlooker would melt. Hers is a charm beaten to grace and poise by the mallets of slow time.

In truth, it has been a while since anybody had seen Titi at a public function. The prestigious founder of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), and the reported initiator of the private bill that led to the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has been keeping quiet for too long. In her absence, as is always the case with cats and mice, rodents have grown wings and now occupied the podium of debate.

But Titi came out at the right time. After all, the 2023 presidential election is just around the corner.