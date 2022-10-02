The Long Walk to a United Nigeria

‘Nigeria go survive’, so sang Nigerian artist Veno in the 80s. Now celebrating her 62nd Independence, Nigerians have survived and are still surviving. But that admirable resilience is slowly waning with the ongoing economic and political hardships that have led to many Nigerians emigrating to greener pastures. But is all hope lost? Vanessa Obioha spoke to a few Nigerians from different walks of life about their belief in a united Nigeria, the current rise of emigrating Nigerians, their Nigerian dream and the future of Nigeria

Chief Longers Anyanwu, Chieftain of the APC in Imo State

Despite all the scary threats emanating from the youths, ethnic campaign champions, violence and kidnapping etc. I have an unshaken belief that a successful transition through a very free and fair electoral process will drastically bring down the tension in the land. Nigerians are eager to embrace a new government with a new set of people with progressive oven fresh ideas. The preponderance of idle youths in every part of the country is one major factor fueling the tension. Many are unemployed. Many more frustrated by ASUU strike, idle hands and brain obviously the devil’s workshop. It’s evident that the youthful demography will determine the direction of the pendulum.

With their involvement in today’s politics, any attempt to derail the transition will spell doom for the country. And with the assurance of President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath an enduring democracy, Nigerians have developed incidence in the incoming team.

My candid advice today is that INEC must live above board by delivering a very free and fair election. For politicians to shun religious and tribal sentiments in choosing the next crop of leaders.

Kunle Edun, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigeria Bar Association

Nigeria is the only country that we have now. Being a second-class citizen of another country is not something that should be encouraged. I know that the state of the country presently where corruption, impunity and incompetence of the rulers and public officials are now the new normal, is enough to make one give up on this country; and actually many Nigerians are relocating to other countries in their thousands. The youths have lost faith in this country. Nevertheless, Nigeria is blessed with great human and natural resources. We cannot allow the rogues and misfits in government to continue to determine the fate of our country.

ASUU has been on strike for seven months now and still counting. Former governors who have been convicted by courts of law are being granted state pardons and the loots retained by them. Universities release thousands of graduates every year but no jobs. The economy is in a very bad shape. The youths are the worst hit while the old politicians want to die in office. Don’t blame any youth that wants to run to Europe through the deserts. They are frustrated because of the bad policies of the government. The ones that stay behind are now into yahoo yahoo business and being celebrated by their parents. It is that terrible. We seem not to have learnt anything from the last #EndSARS protest. In all these, the politicians still don’t care. The looting of the commonwealth continues. They behave as if everything is ok.

The future of Nigeria is uncertain. Both the APC and PDP are equally guilty of the mess that the country is in now. The way out is for Nigerians to get involved in changing the negative narratives. We must vote for the right persons, not persons of questionable character whose only evidence of achievement is the billions they have stolen and properties illegally acquired. We must also condemn tribalism and religion in every facet of our lives. They have never united us. We must stop celebrating corrupt politicians and selling our votes. It is actually a long way to freedom but we can start the change by first changing our mindsets and the sad narratives about this country.

Elsie Godwin, Media Personality/Marketing Manager, Cassava

I do have faith in a united Nigeria, especially ally because it’s important sometimes to look back to where you’re coming from and then begin to analyse what the future looks like. In looking backwards, I remember growing up and the community where I grew up how everybody, whether you are from Akwa Ibom, from the north, from the South-east where I come from, or you are Yoruba, we all came together to do things to ensure that everyone is safe, everyone is secure, and everyone gets the benefit of whatever project is being carried out. I grew up in Lagos State at a time when it was important to have Sanitation Day. And everybody just came out to ensure that we are working to achieve that same goal, which is to ensure that everywhere was neat regardless of where you came from, or what your tribe is, and I believe that as Nigerians we have it in us to be able to love one another regardless of your tribe or your religion. There are definitely a couple of things that are making us divided or even dividing us further. And I hope that we can address that soon before it becomes very cancerous that there wouldn’t be a solution. But yes, I believe that Nigeria can be united because we are resilient people. We love one another. And at the heart of every Nigerian is love for one another regardless of what we’re facing, or regardless of what it looks like right now. We do love one another.

It is difficult to talk about the future of Nigeria at this time without thinking of the 2023 general elections and the conversations that have started and are still ongoing around the candidacy and the possibility of who can be the president. But for me, I know that regardless of who becomes the president of Nigeria, whether Atiku Abubakar, Jagaban himself or Peter Obi, I have this very strong conviction that Nigeria will survive. Nigeria will rise above where we are right now. I have lived long enough to know that we are not in the best position at the moment. We’ve made our mistakes as a people, we’ve allowed religion and sentiments and even tribes to bring a divide within us. We all need to take responsibility and learn. Responsibility for where we are now, be it in the good or bad part, corruption. We are all responsible one way or the other and I know we need to learn when Nigeria is so strong, Nigeria is so blessed. Nigeria is very resilient. When I say Nigeria, I also mean her people. And because of this, I know that we will survive which is why it is very important for me to always speak to people regarding how they also do things in their own little space because everything we do as a people come together to become what Nigeria is today. So it’s not just about the leaders. It’s not just about throwing people into power, it is also about how we look at ourselves, how we perceive ourselves, and how we see our future. So, if we sit down to say we do not see a future for Nigeria, we are inadvertently saying that we also do not see a future for ourselves. So I see a future for Nigeria, and I know that we will get it right. It might take a while. It might take some very strong and painful rides but we have to get it right and we’ll have all it takes to do this. All we need to do is to pay more attention, ask the right question and pay attention to governance. It’s not all about politics, governance is really important. At the end of this election cycle, we get into governance, right? So it’s important for every one of us to begin to know where our rights are or what our rights are, how to ensure that we ask the right question, drive accountability, and perform our own rights as Nigerians to ensure that the country moves forward.

Jerry Olayinka, Public Relations Practitioner

My Nigerian dream is that we should have a functional government system where their duties are done appropriately to make living less gruesome for citizens. A Nigeria that is conducive for businesses, policies not designed to clamp down thriving businesses, a secure country, safe to travel, educational systems functioning maximally, cost of living not soul-squeezing, etc.

Is the dream still realistic with what is going on and what is about to happen in 2023?

Do I have Japa plans? Heavily! I have a close circle of 10, I am the 10th and only one left in Nigeria. The others want to help, but I need huge funds to stretch forth my hands of readiness. See the stress? I am so done with Nigeria. Back in 2010, I created an NGO Dawn Nigeria Crew (DNC), with students across Universities in Nigeria which is essentially trying to recruit more believers in a Nigeria that works. I was so positive and fired up for Nigeria then. I even sold a brooch bearing the Nigeria logo to lecturers at that time. I was so fired up then.

Fast forward to 2022, I am still here because I don’t have money. All my friends have travelled out.

Charles Dike, Medical Doctor

I think we can be united because right now the common denominator is that Nigerians are fed up, Nigerians are suffering, policies are not in our favour, and we are going through a lot. Even the rich are also feeling it. No matter how positive people want to be, the reality is that things are really bad. With the coming elections, however, I’m actually seeing the youths speaking with one voice and that voice Is a voice of change, a voice of no longer settling for less anymore because it seems like if we don’t speak out or act now, we might face another decade of suffering. We are united in regards to moving forward as a nation. So I think we can become united in that regard. It’s not as if all hope is lost. Someway somehow, irrespective of our differences, and tribal clashes, Nigeria can still be united.

Definitely I have plans to leave the country but I’m hoping deep down in my heart that change comes. I’m silently praying that things become better and I will not have to leave. I’m really hanging on the hope that the coming elections work in our favour and things change and the nation becomes more economic-friendly to thrive.

Cynthia Okpala, Trader

As a young girl, I had a dream of becoming a distributor, not a retailer. But due to the bad government, that dream has gone down the drain. Prices of goods keep increasing every day. Even though I make sales every day, it is affecting many people and I’m concerned. Last year was better but as the prices of goods keep soaring, I will be recording low sales.

However, I believe that we can still be united and be the real Giant of Africa. This can only be achieved if we have a good government. Our prayer is that God should give us a good leader that will make this country the land of our dreams.

Ezekiel John, Commercial Driver

Nigeria will unite when there is a good leader that will turn everything around but if there is no good leader, Nigeria will separate. The upcoming 2023 elections will be a big determiner of the unity of the country. If we miss choosing the right leader, our unity will be uncertain. My Nigerian dream is that we should be united and not divided. The youths of today want a united Nigeria and that’s why they are not allowing politicians to have their way. We all want a united Nigeria.

Iboro Otu, Governorship Candidate for African Action Congress, (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State

I have great faith in a united Nigeria for a number of things; we have the most vibrant young population in the world. Young Nigerians in all sectors are achieving great global feats in places where systems work, even in Nigeria too. Nigeria has a system problem, not a people problem and I believe we will surmount it come 2023 going forward. What has always been missing in the mix is good governance and the fact that our young people – who make up 80 per cent of the voter demographic – aren’t particularly impressed with our electoral system, hence they don’t engage the way they ought to. But here we are, angry enough, frustrated enough but motivated enough because we now have some credible options to stand behind come 2023. Our electoral system now has got some level of sanctity in the form of electronic accreditation and transmission of results for example. Things are not perfect but indicators are indicating that the right mix is coming together. Every day, regardless of the bad news, there is also some great news coming forward from many quarters.

I believe our young people lost faith in Nigeria primarily because of our leaders and their style of leadership. I’m sorry to say this but the Nigerian system doesn’t support young people, rather, young people have succeeded regardless of the present debilitating system. The bad governance, corruption and the kind of deliverables we have put up with. There are no jobs, no support system, insecurity everywhere, no power, and our healthcare systems are all broken. The internet now ‘worsened’ the matter by making it possible for all to have access to comparable information on what’s obtainable globally. And when quests for good governance or avenues for positive engagement with leaders aren’t available, faith wanes and one option is leaving. Those that could afford to leave have left, a lot are held back because they can’t afford the cost of leaving this country but still, we have a lot more who believe they must stay behind and make this nation great again. Us.

The future of Nigeria is good if we can take advantage of 2023 to elect credible leaders to run this country. When you look at the global economy and the predictions by very respected organisations on what’s coming, it’s all doom and gloom. The American economy is expecting a recession anytime soon, and so is Europe, the UK and other big economies. This means we should expect a big bang too. We are already in tatters socio-economically so leaving this country in the hands of a similar government like the one we presently have means we will face disintegration to be modest. In my humble opinion, I believe 2023 is the decider if Nigeria is going to stay together as one nation or not. Nigerians need to vote right.

James Amuta, Film Producer/Screenwriter

I still have faith in a united Nigeria despite the fact that tribe and religion have been used by the political elites as tools of division. For mainly selfish reasons, these tools are deployed so that certain personal ambitions may be fostered. A united Nigeria is possible – it can happen. We see this demonstrated every time Nigeria make it to the World Cup – we saw this during the protests when young Nigerians came together and shunned tribal or religious discrimination in order to make their demands as one unit – Nigerians. If the political elite can truly set aside their personal ambitions and work towards the reintegration of disenfranchised and disgruntled Nigerians, then this unity cannot be easily threatened.

With the high level of emigration in the country, who can blame anyone who wants to leave? Though I don’t believe leaving is the option. It’s our collective duty and responsibility to fix Nigeria for our children and grandchildren. It is the only country we have. If we run away and leave it to the bad eggs to rape and pillage, what will be left for the generations to come. It’s not going to be easy, but we can still make this a country we can all be proud of. The re-engineering starts with us as citizens, changing the way we think and act.

I’m just a mere mortal. I don’t have the power to see the future, but I believe so much in the talented, brilliant Nigerians working very hard to excel in their various fields. And I believe that Nigerians are the future of Nigeria.

Chioma Onyenwe, Film Producer/Director

To be united as a nation doesn’t mean that we don’t have differences; it’s that we can respect each other despite our differences. Within families, and in small communities, we can see that those differences exist and cohabit, this shows me that we can replicate it on a national level once they are not weaponised for political gain.

You can’t sow apples and reap oranges. For decades, this nation has been rent-seeking, living off ‘free oil’, celebrating wealth without hard work, and still the institutions decay – education, health, productivity, moral. A lot of people will prefer to stay at home with their community but Nigeria has not made this possible.

The future of Nigeria lies with her people. We will have to imbibe a culture of excellence, to shun the mediocrity that seeps into every element of our lives. I’m not sure how we can do this collectively but this is the only way to truly forge ahead.