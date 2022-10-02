Screen Amazon, Jiire Kuforiji, Joins Sexagenarian  Club

Time is fleeting, fragile and not anyone’s friend. But there are things that stand the test of time, things that last like love. That’s how many felt about a screen sweetheart and amazon, Jiire Kuforiji who just joined the sexagenarian club. The ace television presenter clocked 60 on Monday, September 19, and for the management and staff of the Daar Communications Plc, it was auspicious for them to celebrate this great lady on her Diamond Jubilee.

Jiire, as she’s most fondly called by her admirers, at a most tender age, amplified the philosophical and profound words of Samuel Johnson, which says: ‘Experience shows that success is due less to ability than to zeal, the winner is he who gives himself to work, body and soul’.

Extremely beautiful with an engaging mien and strong charisma, Jiire’s laughter, on and off the screen, was expansive and there was this joyous mood around her.

A 1984 graduate of the University of Ibadan, Jiire, like the Golden fish, during her mandatry National Youth Service Corps was immediately discovered not only for the screen but also for the leadership roles in other people’s lives. The corporate world could not resist Jiire’s beauty and talent. In 1992, as gathered by Society Watch, she veered into the financial services sector as the Public Relations Officer of the defunct Corporate Trust Mortgage Bank. But the relationship wasn’t enduring as the screen was indeed too attractive and irresistible for her.

With the coming of private broadcasting in the country, she returned to her first love – television in 1996 with a stint at Channels Television before joining Daar Communications in 1997 and to date, she has distinguished herself in several roles and responsibilities, positions and jobs both internationally and locally in the broadcasting empire.