Laboratory Errors Responsible for High Mortality in Nigeria, Experts Reveal

Sunday Ehigiator





Experts in medical and laboratory science have identified laboratory errors as the major causes of patients’ death across all medical facilities in the country.

Consequently, they stressed the need for medical laboratory practitioners to master the latest International Standards Organisation (ISO 15189) to a 100 per cent perfection as any error in their line of duty was capable of killing a patient.

The experts expressed the concern at the sixth IN Quality Assurance Summit, recently held in Lagos state, with the theme, ‘Demystifying ISO 15189’,

The summit was addressed by Chairman, ISN Group, Mr Ben Ofungwu and Director-General, Nigeria National Accreditation System (NINAS), Mr Celestine Okanya, among others.

According to them, achieving a 99 percent level of quality assurance meant accepting a one percent error rate; a situation they said was unacceptable in the medical laboratory practice.

Speaking at the summit, Ofungwu urged all laboratory scientists to strive to ensure the highest standards of quality assurance in medical laboratories across the country.

Ofungwu lamented that it was embarrassing when laboratory results from Nigerian laboratories “are viewed with scepticism outside the country.

“In some cases, the scepticism is justified, hence, the need for continuous awareness in quality control to address the challenge. I am pleased with the level of interest shown by all.”

Ofungwu lamented the challenges of quality control in Nigeria laboratories, where results from different outlets on the same specimen would show divergent results.

“While those who can afford to submit specimens to two or more laboratories to be sure of the diagnostic results that they can work with do so, not all Nigerians can afford it.”

Ofungwu observed that the ISN Group wanted the medical laboratories operating in Nigeria to join the recognised status of all reputable laboratories all over the world.

Consequently, ISN’s chairman noted that the sixth summit was organised to bring NINAS to help demystify the ISO 15189, which according to him, is the gold standard that all diagnostic laboratories should aim at.

Also at the summit, Okanya emphasised the need for medical laboratories to aim at securing accreditation and improving the quality of their results.

He said laboratory quality assurance “is all-encompassing as it involves a range of activities that enable laboratories to achieve and maintain high levels of accuracy and proficiency while providing the best services to the patient and physicians.”

He therefore warned Nigerians “to be wary of medical laboratories in the country. Not all that are opened have the competency to carry out tests and produce accurate results.”