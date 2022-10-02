Julius Rone: Encomiums as Buhari Set to Honour the Gas King

To the diligent, things always work out. It may take a while longer than expected, but when the goodies of good work arrive at the door of the industrious person, they come as a deluge. Julius Rone is currently enjoying the fruits of his labour in the oil and gas sector. According to the most recent news, Rone is set to receive an award on the presidential scale, showing himself as distinct and peerless among his associates in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the upgrade of Rone from being an ordinary citizen of Nigeria to one with a highly-valued, highly-contested rank. The rank in question, MFR (Member of the Order of the Federal Republic) will set Rone apart from his peers and show him to be a celebrated visionary among the industry bigwigs of Nigerian origin.

According to the news waves, the National Honours to be conferred on Rone will be delivered to him by the president (or a close representative) on October 11, 2022, in Abuja. Going forward, the man behind UTM Offshore will no longer be hailed without due regard for his work in oil and gas.

The new waves will surpass the old in time, and this is what Rone has proved with his work at UTM. In the last few years, Rone has been the engine behind the fulfilment of the Nigerian government’s dream of expanding the oil and gas sector beyond the unfair exchange of values for the nation’s better-developed business partners. With Rone’s efforts at setting up the country’s first indigenous floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, this dream is finally coming true. As a result, Rone’s MFR honour is not without reason.