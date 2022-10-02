Itel Urge Fans to Embrace Easy Life

itel, a global leading smart life brand committed to provide affordable and good quality consumer electronic products boasting excellent user experience, cooperating with Sunnbird, a marketing resource integrated service platform, is running a campaign for itel fans to enjoy and test itel P38 smartphone during 28th – 29th Sept.

This SHARE LOVE campaign is offering diversity of gifts including itel smartphones P38, earbuds T1 Neo and Powerbank Star200, which is designed to creatively gather users testing itel family products on Sunnbird platform.

Users can get the code by completing the specified tasks according to the rules of the campaign page. We encourage everyone to follow Sunnbird official FB page @Sunnbird, leave your comments that can help increase odds. The campaign will last for 3 days, result will be announced every day on the campaign page.

Regarding this campaign as a great opportunity for users to experience itel family products and have a fresh impression of Sunnbird platform, we strongly call on all friends to participate in, sharing love and joy together with itel and Sunnbird!

To get more details of experiencing your itel P38 smartphone, please visit:



https://zero.sunnbird.com/mainView?activityLaunchGroupCode=20220010&task_channel=EPR&source=EPR&position