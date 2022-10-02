In Pursuit of Sultan of Sokoto

By now it is very clear that I am producing my next play ‘Sardauna’ in Abuja. The play is about the late iconic Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello. In designing this play, someone said to me, “Edgar, you must get the Sultan of Sokoto involved. He must be your Special Guest of Honour for the play so that it gets more credibility.”

I said trueeeeeee!!! When we did Ogiame Erejuwa II in Warri, the very handsome and regal Ogiame Atuwatse III was in full attendance and he even brought with him the Dein of Agbor and the Asagba of Asaba. So, it only just made sense if we pull in the very influential Sultan of Sokoto.

That was how the wahala began o. We sent in a request to his palace through the Liaison Office in Abuja. Then we got a call, the Sultan will be at the Transcorp, please come. I forgot to ask if it was a definite appointment. I jump enter plane and landed in Abuja, rushed to Transcorp and the only person I saw that looks a little like the highly revered ruler is my brother Ade Adefeko who was decked in a very high turban.

In disappointment, I flew back to Lagos. Then another call came. Please call Capt. Isa and he will take you to the Sultan. They are both in Lagos. I called Capt. and he said, “meet me at the Intercontinental Hotel in Victoria Island by 8am sharp.”

The next morning, I rushed there and met with a very interesting person. Capt. Isa is tall and he is Fulani. He spoke very funny and was quite engaging. I liked him instantly and we talked about everything but the Sultan. I got carried away and almost forgot why I came to see him.

Finally, he said, “Edgar, Sultan is in Lagos but you can’t see him.” I said OK, but I have been chasing him all over the country, what can we do?

“I have sent him your messages and will get feedback by evening.”

He stood up and shook my hands and walked away. I stood there looking lost and sad. So, this Sultan will escape me, what kind of thing is this? I then decided to go back to Shomolu and drown my sorrow in a big warm plate of Afang.

But as I was exiting, I suddenly saw a large motorcade, policemen were jumping up and down the place. I was lucky. I looked at Capt. Isa as he walked away and laughed at him. Shebi you say, I cannot meet Sultan, no be him just walk in so?

I approached. The Dogaris’ and the policemen moved towards me, effectively blocking me from my target. But nobody does that to me, when I am in flight. I looked at the weakest of them all and made for him, “Bro, I am the Duke of Shomolu, the defender of Nigerian widows and virgins, let me through.” He laughed and said, “you can pass.”

I walked up to his majesty. He was looking very regal and distinguished. His robes are rich and his skin supple. He watched me intently as I approached, my confidence growing by the minute and my swag in full swing.

By the time I am finished, I will be his son in-law. I could tell because through his turban, his eyes were liking me.

So, I got to him and made the usual salutations reserved for big first-class traditional rulers of his stature. As I knelt down, he looked at me with kind eyes and said, “Good morning my son, how may I help you?”

You never give the Duke that kind of opportunity, I will finish you with talk. People have said that my mouth is too sweet.

I started, “Your Highness, I made Emir Sanusi cry in my last play. Ogiame Atuwatse III is madly in love with me as a result of my play on his grandfather. Obasanjo cried when he saw my play Aremu and now I am doing a play on Sardauna at the Transcorp Hilton on the October 2, 2022 and as the preeminent traditional ruler in the country and the great grandson of Uthman Dan Fodio and a descendant of Sir Ahmadu Bello, your attendance as my Royal Guest of Honour will go a long way in making me win the Noble Prize for ‘hustling’”

After my sweet talk, he smiled and said, “Mr. Duke, I am not the Sultan of Sokoto, You got the wrong man.”

Oh my God!!! It was the Etsu Nupe. Kai.