Gusau to Reconcile All Warring Stakeholders of Nigerian Football

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Newly elected President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has said that his first agenda would be the reconciliation of the state congresses together to enable him run a smooth administration.

“My first agenda is to bring all the state congresses together. I don’t want to have an administration where there is in-fighting. The more we are together, the better for football administration in Nigeria, he declared,” last night.

Gusau defeated 11 other contestants to emerge President of the NFF.

With none of the contestants able to acquire the needed votes after the first ballot, the former Chairman of Chairmen had an easy run over former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peterside Idah who refused to step down like Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko.

The list of officials to run the NFF for the next Four years include;

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau – President; Chief Felix Anyansi – Vice President (Abia); Ahmed Yususf – Chairman of Chairman (Niger)

Margaret Icheen – North Central; Sharif Inuwa – North West; Babangida Kalli

{ North East}; Timothy Magaji; Essien Idofot (South-South) ;Aisha Falode

,Ganiyu Majekodunmi (South West) Otunba Sunday Dele Ajayi.

Election for the South-east reps on the NFF board was postponed.