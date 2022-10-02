Governor Udom’s Giant Strides

When Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, announced three years ago that his state would be investing in aviation, many indigenes of the state as well as industry watchers sneered at him, saying it was merely a waste of resources. But today, the very cerebral man has proved that he is blessed with brilliant ideas, particularly when you consider the success story of Ibom Air in such a short time.

The airline, against all odds, has surpassed all expectations by becoming the most successful and most viable airline in Nigeria at the moment. The airline, through its unparalleled services, has lifted the economy and tourism potential of Akwa Ibom. While several airlines are folding up or finding it difficult to operate, Ibom Air has become a symbol of what an airline should be.

Ibom Air, the only state-owned airline in Nigeria, according to reports, has, within its period of operations, ferried over two million passengers. The governor has repeatedly said that his long-term plan is to make Ibom Air the best and most efficiently run airline in the West Africa sub-region. Three years after Ibom Air was launched, it has crested its name in gold and won the hearts of many air travellers as the top choice airline.

Governor Udom, a chartered accountant, came to the nation’s political scene from the private sector. When he was making a foray into the murky waters of Nigerian politics, many had erroneously predicted that he would fail! But his feats in the past seven years in office have cleared the doubts about his brilliance and leadership qualities. Indeed, the level of success he has recorded is almost unprecedented.