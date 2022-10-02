Gaming Industry Growth Excites Betfuse Founder, Abayomi Opeyemi

A gaming entrepreneur and founder of sport prediction platform, Betfuse, Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac has commended Nairabet owner, Akin Alabi for paving the way for many other players within the ecosystem in the evolution of the multi-billion gaming subset of the Nigerian economy.

According to data by Research and Markets, there are roughly 60 million Nigerians aged between 18 and 40 involved in active betting. Nigeria raked in N50 billion in revenue from gaming in 2019 according to report Knoema, a data mining platform.

Speaking about his business trajectory, the Betfuse founder reveals, “Akin Alabi is my inspiration and I’m sure for many other stakeholders in the gaming sector of the economy. He has been pivotal to the establishment of the industry as a formidable subset of our economy as a wealth creation business for a large population of Nigerian youths. His contributions as a pacesetter cannot be diminished.”

“Betfuse is a prediction platform founded on May 28, 2018. It is an accurate and trustworthy prediction platform with 90% accuracy on predicted games. We have grown to earn public recognition with a lot of positive reviews from our subscribers. Today, Betfuse is one of the most popular prediction platform,” Abayomi asserts.

Born in Lagos, Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac grew up in Ijegun, a Lagos backwater suburb. He grew from a humble beginning and pivoted into an entrepreneur, founding Betfuse, a prediction platform in 2018. According to him, the platform now boasts of 250, 000 members who rely on its accuracy. Betfuse now works with 1XBET, 22BET and MELBET among other platforms.