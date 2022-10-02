  • Sunday, 2nd October, 2022

Ckrowd Hosts Digital Music World Tour for Yinka Ayefele

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

To mark the 25th anniversary of Nigerian musician and cultural Icon Yinka Ayefele,  on stage, Ckrowd, a premium content streaming platform, hosted a digital music world tour. It is a first for the musician who dazzled audiences and fans with a stellar performance.

The event which took place recently saw thousands of fans from different parts of the world, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, France, Germany, Spain, USA, Singapore, China, Nordic countries, and also across the African continent, where the iconic superstar has a vast number of supporters.

Following a serious accident that left him paralysed, Ayefele has succeeded against all odds and carved a stellar and long-lasting career that has been recently celebrated by a plethora of young and veteran artists, including Davido.

Ayefele initially planned to stage a live concert to celebrate his 25th anniversary after the accident but decided to partner with a technological platform, Ckrowd.com, to enable all his fans to experience his concerts and be part of this celebration.

The digital music world tour featured renowned comedian Woli Agba, whose jokes and sketches have made him a staple name among many.

Yinka Ayefele stated that this tour has expanded his fan base further and added different generations to his usually older-based audience. This immersive event has also helped Yinka Ayefele to connect with a new generation of fans, who is conversant with new technologies and opened to a portal where millions in the Diaspora and the continent are bound together by the love of great music and are happy to share and cherish their cultural heritage.

Ckrowd and Yinka Ayefele have also confirmed that the proceeds from the World Digital Tour will be handed to one of the superstar’s superfans; a visually impaired DJ, Mr SodiqEttu, who has confirmed that this event has inspired him to never give up and to produce great and quality work to remind people that creativity is an incredible tool and that technology can further amplify it.

Ckrowd continues to drive the cultural conversation and support artists, and digital creators by providing them with communal, interactive moments, allowing the latter to have creative control, and monetise their music and/or content through innovative technology that can reach millions. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.