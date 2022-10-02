Ckrowd Hosts Digital Music World Tour for Yinka Ayefele

To mark the 25th anniversary of Nigerian musician and cultural Icon Yinka Ayefele, on stage, Ckrowd, a premium content streaming platform, hosted a digital music world tour. It is a first for the musician who dazzled audiences and fans with a stellar performance.

The event which took place recently saw thousands of fans from different parts of the world, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, France, Germany, Spain, USA, Singapore, China, Nordic countries, and also across the African continent, where the iconic superstar has a vast number of supporters.

Following a serious accident that left him paralysed, Ayefele has succeeded against all odds and carved a stellar and long-lasting career that has been recently celebrated by a plethora of young and veteran artists, including Davido.

Ayefele initially planned to stage a live concert to celebrate his 25th anniversary after the accident but decided to partner with a technological platform, Ckrowd.com, to enable all his fans to experience his concerts and be part of this celebration.

The digital music world tour featured renowned comedian Woli Agba, whose jokes and sketches have made him a staple name among many.

Yinka Ayefele stated that this tour has expanded his fan base further and added different generations to his usually older-based audience. This immersive event has also helped Yinka Ayefele to connect with a new generation of fans, who is conversant with new technologies and opened to a portal where millions in the Diaspora and the continent are bound together by the love of great music and are happy to share and cherish their cultural heritage.

Ckrowd and Yinka Ayefele have also confirmed that the proceeds from the World Digital Tour will be handed to one of the superstar’s superfans; a visually impaired DJ, Mr SodiqEttu, who has confirmed that this event has inspired him to never give up and to produce great and quality work to remind people that creativity is an incredible tool and that technology can further amplify it.

Ckrowd continues to drive the cultural conversation and support artists, and digital creators by providing them with communal, interactive moments, allowing the latter to have creative control, and monetise their music and/or content through innovative technology that can reach millions.