Ayodeji Joseph Silent Moves with Loud Impact at LSDPC

The narrative of diligence has always been the most fascinating one. As the Good Book says, to every labour, there is always a reward. Notwithstanding, the big reward has now come to Ayodeji Joseph for the amazing job he is doing over at the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC). Even as his name is ringing all over the place, the man maintains an attitude of genuine humility, happy to let others take all the credit.

When Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appointed Honourable Joseph to the position of LSDPC Managing Director and CEO, there were some murmurs. It was not that the good Honourable was not popular, but that he did not make as much noise as his peers did. As such, his detractors fell into the trap of believing that big barrels on a gun meant that it shot the best bullets. But Joseph has proved that this is not often the case. Sometimes, big barrels only make the loudest noise and nothing else.

And Joseph is doing the opposite of loud noise and nothing else—which is a lot of things. Very recently, he invited Governor Sanwo-Olu to commission Channel Point Apartments, a joint venture project between Joseph’s LSDPC and Brook Assets and Resources Ltd. Joseph had created magic with that project, converting two plots of land that housed only two families into 38-unit housing, effectively granting shelter opportunities to 38 families.

A lot of individuals are now expecting this former Senior Banking Officer at GTBank to work wonders. Perhaps he would be able to draw from his experience in the corporate sector and House of Representatives, as well as his breadth of formal education, to work more wonders in Lagos. And based on what he has shown so far, Joseph is certainly going to deliver.