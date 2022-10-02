Association Educates Members on The Necessity to Pay Dues on Time

The federal government college Ikom Old Students Association in Cross River state has reminded its members on the importance of paying their dues on time.

The chairman of the board of trustees, Mr. Aloy Atesenokhai, made the call during his keynote address at the association’s fifth annual general meeting, which was held recently in Abuja.

According to him, members must stay on top of their finances and participate actively in projects to ensure the wellbeing of the association.

The association’s outgoing president, Christian Johnson, claimed that his eight-year tenure as national president had been worthwhile.

He said that during this time, under his leadership, the association—which had no funds at the beginning of 2014—was able to gather more than 10 million Naira which he said has been used for running association affairs and projects.

He said, ” Today, I am proud to say that we are not leaving an empty purse for the incoming Executives, the Alumni have adopted to execute a major project in the school every five years at the school Anniversary.

” The old dining hall was renovated by the Alumni at the 25th Anniversary in 2014, while the school gate was remodelled by the 30th Anniversary in 2019.”

The incoming president Mr. David Udoh on his part declared that his major aim is to raise money to support students’ projects and skill acquisition while also ensuring that the association has a healthy financial standing.

” I will hope to set up a corporative which we plan to run it well so it can transition into a micro finance bank.” he said.