Aribo Celebrates Nigeria @62  with Goal, Iwobi’s Everton Triumph

•Arsenal hammer Spurs to stay top of EPL

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Joe Aribo, was on the scorer’s sheet last night as Southampton lost 2-1 at home to Everton.

Aribo scored with a fine strike to open scoring on Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Day.

Another Nigerian player on the side of Everton, Alex Iwobi, assisted for Everton’s winning goal for his fourth assist this season.

He has now provided four assists in Everton last six goals to prove his influence in this campaign.

It was Everton’s second win of the season and they are now 11th on the table with 10 points from eight games, while Southampton are 15th on seven points.

Elsewhere, Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, has said that his players are “hungry” for more after they maintained their position at the Premier League summit by overpowering north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 in an outstanding display at Emirates Stadium.

His side were superior throughout and Spurs’ cause was not helped by Emerson Royal’s red card for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal made a fast start and took a deserved lead when Thomas Partey side-footed a precise finish into the top corner from 25 yards after 20 minutes.

Spurs were handed a lifeline before the break when Gabriel’s foul on Richarlison gave Harry Kane the opportunity to score his 14th goal in 18 derby games and his 100th goal away from home in the Premier League from the penalty spot.

Arsenal were gifted the lead once again when Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris fumbled badly to allow Gabriel Jesus to score four minutes after the break, Antonio Conte’s frustration made worse by Royal’s reckless challenge on Martinelli that prompted referee Anthony Taylor to produce a straight red card.

Conte was attempting to make three changes when Granit Xhaka effectively ended the contest with a low finish past Lloris from inside the area.

“We are really hungry, you can feel the desire and the humility, because they haven’t done anything yet that’s important. That humility is a big driver for us,” said Arteta.

“We are focused on what we are doing and today is another sign that we are going in the right direction, that we can play at a really high level.”