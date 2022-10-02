Ahmed Halilu: A Right Peg in a Right Hole

Going fast is not the same as going far. And yet, some individuals appear to have the capacity to strike a balance between the impressiveness of their accomplishments and the speed at which they can carry them out. Hearts are already beating in anticipation of the work doings of Ahmed Halilu, the man that President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed as Executive Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC). Although many people disapproved of the president’s move, others have come forward to show that it was the right thing to do.

In a few years, the administration of President Buhari will be remembered for a lot of things, including the fact that he allowed Halilu to take part in the decision-making process of Nigeria’s economy. Unlike critics who claim that Halilu should never have been considered because he is the president’s brother-in-law, other observers are less impulsive with their opinions on the matter.

Halilu has as much experience in banking and finance as he does in management and administration. After graduating from Ahmadu Bello University in 2001 with a Master’s degree in Business Administration, he consolidated his working experience at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kaduna Branch, where he served as the manager in charge of Corporate Banking Loans and Advances Recovery, as well as from African International Bank, Kano, where he was the Deputy Manager in charge of Foreign Exchange.

For two decades, Halilu’s prestige and diligence spread out. It is only now reaching its peak, which is why it did not take much appeasement to get CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to approve Halilu’s appointment.