  • Sunday, 2nd October, 2022

UK Church Celebrates Nigeria at 62

Life & Style | 1 day ago

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd independence anniversary as a sovereign nation on Saturday, October 1, The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based church in Leicester joined other Nigerians across the globe to mark the occasion.  

Adorned in different green and white attire, members of the church assembled at the Clock Tower in the City Centre where they sang, danced and appreciated God for the love and unity among Nigerians that has kept them together despite ethnic, political and religious differences.

Speaking with newsmen, Senior Pastor of the church, Dele Osunmakinde said the celebration is driven by their belief in Nigeria’s greatness despite the current challenges in the country.

“We are doing this because we believe in the destiny of our nation. Our message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary is that our nation will rise again.

“Nigeria will fulfil her destiny. We know that things are not what they should be in our motherland now, but there is hope in the near future. Look at the Nigerians here in the United Kingdom gathered here this morning. They gathered here to celebrate because they still have this abiding faith that Nigeria will be great again,” he concluded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.