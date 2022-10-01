UK Church Celebrates Nigeria at 62

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd independence anniversary as a sovereign nation on Saturday, October 1, The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based church in Leicester joined other Nigerians across the globe to mark the occasion.

Adorned in different green and white attire, members of the church assembled at the Clock Tower in the City Centre where they sang, danced and appreciated God for the love and unity among Nigerians that has kept them together despite ethnic, political and religious differences.

Speaking with newsmen, Senior Pastor of the church, Dele Osunmakinde said the celebration is driven by their belief in Nigeria’s greatness despite the current challenges in the country.

“We are doing this because we believe in the destiny of our nation. Our message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary is that our nation will rise again.

“Nigeria will fulfil her destiny. We know that things are not what they should be in our motherland now, but there is hope in the near future. Look at the Nigerians here in the United Kingdom gathered here this morning. They gathered here to celebrate because they still have this abiding faith that Nigeria will be great again,” he concluded.