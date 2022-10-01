The Labour of Our Heroes Past…

Yemi Adebowale



Prologue

The independence festivities were not limited to Lagos, the then capital of Nigeria. Other regions of the country also organised events to usher in Nigeria’s independence. That was on October 1, 1960. Princess Alexandra of Kent, a member of the British royal family, represented Queen Elizabeth ll at the ceremony. There was the inspiring foundation-setting speech of the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, in which he expressed his joy and happiness for the newly liberated nation and her people.

The tender Balewa anchored his speech on the preparedness of the new country for the task of nation-building and playing a key role in world affairs: “I shall not belabour the point but it would be unrealistic not to draw attention first to the awe-inspiring task confronting us at the very start of our nationhood. When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage.

“We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation. I promise you; we shall not fall for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.’’

After Balewa’s speech, the national anthem was sung and the Nigerian flag, designed by Taiwo Akinkunmi was hoisted to replace the British Union Jack. Jaja Wachukwu, Nigeria’s first indigenous Speaker, received the instrument of freedom from Princess Alexandra. Later on that day, the firmament overhead the Tafawa Balewa Square was animated with flamboyant display of firecrackers and shouts of happy independence. Dance troupes and masquerades of different Nigerian ethnic groups displayed their dancing skills and thrilled the audience with gymnastic displays.

That was how Nigeria’s journey into nationhood began amid great expectations. Many worked as patriots without emphasis on differences to see the mission accomplished. These were the heroes of the independence. They fought with all their might to actualize the dream. And on D-Day, Nigerians sang the new National Anthem with great hope and sense of total commitment to a country with potential for greatness.

The Nigerian independence landed. That was 62 years ago. The journey started on a very good note. The politicians were committed, the economy was buoyant and the people patriotic and happy. Then, the politicians started misbehaving. A coup in 1966 punctured the dream and the counter coup in July of the same year jeopadised the unity. It was followed by three years of pointless civil war – brothers killing brothers. Nigeria survived the war of unity.

But the years after have been littered with blood, tears and pain, inflicted by corrupt, inept and morally-bankrupt leadership at all levels. Nigeria’s economy is now in a big mess, with unemployment, poverty, hunger and disease dominating, with massive decay of infrastructure.

Agriculture and manufacturing, hitherto the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy are gasping for breath. Terrorism and kidnapping and now the two biggest businesses thriving in Nigeria. Nigeria’s Naira, the symbol of our nationhood is in shreds. So sad! Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world with over a 100 million people living below poverty. But amid the blood, tears and pain, the masses of the people, the biggest victims of the failed leadership, will still put up a bit of smile on this day, October 1, while still hoping for better days in the years ahead. For these people, the labour of our heroes past must not be in vain.