Ortom Condemns FG’s Decision to Deny State Security Outfits Automatic Rifles

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the decision of the federal government not to allow the newly formed Community Volunteer Guards in the state and other state-sponsored security outfits to bear automatic rifles.

The governor in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, yesterday, lamented that while the Community Volunteer Guards and Amotekun in the South-west were legally formed by law, but were denied the right to bear AK-47, those in Katsina State have been allowed to carry such weapons.

He noted that the business of securing the lives and property of the people must be taken seriously by the government, saying it was the reason why his government inaugurated the Open Grazing Prohibition Law, reactivated the State Community Volunteer Guards Law and domesticated the Peace Commission into law.

“The business of securing the lives and property of people must be taken seriously by government and that is why my administration inaugurated the Anti Open Grazing Law and the peace commission law.”

He also maintained that the legacy of protecting lives and property of the people must be taken seriously and called on the government at all levels to prioritise issues of security to ensure that the people live and carry out their businesses in atmospheres of peace.

