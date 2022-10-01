Ohuhu Clan Honours Abia APC Guber Candidate, Emenike

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Ohuhu clan in Umuahia North Local Government of Abia, yesterday, adopted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike, as their sole candidate.

The clan where Emenike hails from and which produced a high performer in the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, late Michael Okpara, expressed their total support for the APC governorship hopeful, saying that he is the best among the contenders.

The homegrown support and solidarity manifested at Umudiawa during a grand civic reception organised for Emenike by Ohuhu stakeholders with the traditional rulers, elders council, women and youth groups in full solidarity.

Conveying the collective sentiments of the Ohuhu clan, His Royal Kingship, Eze Ifeanyi Nwokenna, the Oba I of Ekeoba autonomous community, said that the Ohuhu clan was pleased to give Abia a high quality leader, who will develop the state.

“We are here today because Ohuhu stakeholders have come together to receive you,” he announced to Emenike, adding, “there is nothing to fear”.

“We are solidly behind you. The entire Ohuhu people, home and abroad, are behind you. We’ll go with you,” the royal father declared.

Emenike, who was in company of his deputy, Rev. Gloria Akara, Abia APC chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and other members of the state working committee, was encouraged by the show of support by his kinsmen as charity begins at home.

He assured his people that his candidacy was firmly rooted despite the distractions by some disgruntled party members, adding that nobody should entertain any fear about his governorship ticket which came about through due process and divine intervention.

The governorship hopeful said that he would create the kind of legacy left by the late Michael Okpara by making Abia to experience a holistic development and industrialisation as happened in the former eastern region during the second republic.

He further promised to give Umuahia a befitting status of a capital city and grow the state economy to the level where it would not be dependent on federal allocations.

Emenike enjoined his kinsmen to demonstrate their support at the polls next year by not only voting for him but also all the candidates of APC, adding that they should as well reach out to their friends and associates in other parts of Abia to sell his candidacy.

“My mission is to rescue and develop Abia while my vision is to make Abia a first world economy in a third world country,” he stated.

Earlier in her remarks, the deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Akara said that Abia was privileged to have a visionary leader in the person of Emenike, who is brimming with ideas and burning with zeal to make the state better.

“He (Emenike) is a renowned development economist and has every quality to fix Abia,” she said.

The chairman of Abia APC said that Emenike’s candidacy did not happen by chance as the party made painstaking effort before it settled for Emenike as its flag bearer.

“High Chief Emenike is the most qualified and right candidate to deliver the desired change in Abia,” he stated.