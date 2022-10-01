NGX Group Bows to Pressure, Cancels N35bn Capital Raising Exercise

Kayode Tokede



The management of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) yesterday canceled the N35 billion capital raising exercise amid pressure from market shareholders.

This was disclosed by the outgoing Chairman, NGX Group, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, at the Group’s 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

The group had proposed that shareholders approve the raising of additional capital of up to N35 billion through a hybrid offering of equity and debt through N20 billion (or its USD equivalent) in equity and up to N15 billion in debt (capital raise transaction).

The AGM was held against all odds amid a threat by some shareholders, calling on the management of the Group to stop the controversial N35 billion capital raise for which management was seeking approval.

The outgoing Chairman expressed that the capital raising exercise was suspended after wide consultation with market stakeholders, stating that the reason was for the interest of the capital market.

The capital raising exercise and re-election of the outgoing chairman of the group was part of the resolutions at the AGM.

In a twist at the meeting, Otunba Ogunbanjo announced to shareholders of his decision to step down as the chairman of the board.

Speaking at the AGM the Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie called on shareholders to give the management of the Group a favourable structure for the group to weigh its structure post- demutualisation, requesting for dividend payout at the next AGM.

According to him, “I challenged the management of the NGX Group to work hard and declare dividend payout to shareholders in the next year. CSCS is also a quoted company and it has been paying dividend. If CSCS is paying a dividend, a company under the Group, I do not see why the Group will not pay a dividend.”