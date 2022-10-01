NFF Election: Gusau Wins, Replaces Pinnick as President

Ibrahim Musa Gusau was yesterday in Benin elected as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Zamfara-born football administrator defeated nine other contestants to emerge as the successor of Amaju Pinnick.

He gathered 39 out of 40 votes in the re-run election after all the candidates had initially failed to meet the 22 votes requirements.

Gusau had earlier managed 21 votes followed by Seyi Akinwunmi who got 12 and Shehu Dikko with six and one vote for former Super Eagles spokesman, Peterside Idah.

Akinwunmi and Dikko, however, stepped down from the re-run election except for Idah.

FIFA and CAF Representatives on the ground in Benin City had to consult with the lawbooks to avoid any form of a lacuna.

During the election, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, chairman of Enyimba FC, was voted in as the first vice-president of the NFF.

Anyasi-Agwu, who polled 23 votes, defeated Obinna Ogba (8 votes) to replace Seyi Akinwunmi as the number two person in the glass house, while Yusuf ‘Fresh’ Ahmed was elected as chairman of chairmen.

Ahmed secured 37 from 41 votes to become the chairman of chairmen.

There were initial doubts over the election after a federal high court in Abuja ruled for its stoppage following a suit by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) over unequal representation and voting rights.

But on Thursday, the court of appeal sitting in Abuja vacated the order restraining the conduct of the election.

In Benin, the past board led by Pinnick served for eight years was dissolved and the accreditation follows before the election.