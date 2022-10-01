Lagos Police Warn against Rallying at Lekki Toll Gate

Ahamefula Ogbu



Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police has warned it would not allow the convergence of people on Lekki Toll Gate today by those rallying for Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, adding that it would protect the rights of Lagosians from being bridged.

In a statement by Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the police said they had to re-emphasise that no rally would be allowed at Lekki Toll Gate in line with the pronouncement of the court.

The statement threatened to deal with anyone found flouting the order of the court but assured law-abiding citizens would be protected and their movement would not be impeded by anybody.

“It has become imperative to reemphasise that no form of rally whatsoever will be allowed at the Lekki Toll Gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022.

“This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging on the toll gate.

“A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll Gate for whatever reason.

“In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

“While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession.

“The warning therefore goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, CP Alabi enjoins all peace loving persons to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians at designated rally venues and across the state at large,” the statement said.