Gbajabiamila Urges Nigerians to Keep Hope Alive 

Udora Orizu in Abuja





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement, urged the citizens to keep hope alive, noting that they have a lot to celebrate despite the challenges facing them.

He said as a country, Nigeria has come a long way and made tremendous progress in the 62 years of her independence and remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger in the face of daunting challenges, including insecurity.

While reiterating the need for citizens to continue to remain patriotic and keep hope alive ahead of the 2023 general elections, Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to maintain peace, unity, law and order ahead of the country’s polls, maintaining that the country would get it right.