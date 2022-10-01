Emenike: We Must Value our Independence, Promote Peace

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has enjoined Nigerians to cultivate the culture of placing importance on the status of our country as a sovereign nation.

He made the call in his message of goodwill on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, saying that the present time calls for “absolute patriotism” in order to bring the nation’s economy back on track, overcome insecurity and disunity.

“Our nation is presently passing through a very challenging period in its history and by placing a high premium on its status as an independent sovereign nation we will be motivated to promote those things that will make our nation great,” he said.

Emenike stated that it would do Nigeria a whole lot of good if its citizens imbibe those values that citizens of great nations have, including patriotism, high productivity, high sense of oneness, and tolerance.

The governorship hopeful specifically urged the people of Abia to keep hope alive and contribute in the ongoing effort by the Abia APC to save the state from bad governance.

He asked his fellow Abians to support the main opposition party in the state with their votes, assuring them that in matter of months new things would start happening in God’s Own State.

According to him, Abia APC was poised to rescue and develop the state, and by the next independence celebration, “Ndi Abia will celebrate in full because by then there will be positive changes across every sector of our beloved state.”