  • Saturday, 1st October, 2022

Emenike: We Must Value our Independence, Promote Peace

Nigeria | 17 seconds ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has enjoined Nigerians to cultivate the culture of placing importance on the status of our country as a sovereign nation.

He made the call in his message of goodwill on the occasion of Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, saying that the present time calls for “absolute patriotism” in order to bring the nation’s economy back on track, overcome insecurity and disunity.

 “Our nation is presently passing through a very challenging period in its history and by placing a high premium on its status as an independent sovereign nation we will be motivated to promote those things that will make our nation great,” he said.

Emenike stated that it would do Nigeria a whole lot of good if its citizens imbibe those values that citizens of great nations have, including patriotism, high productivity, high sense of oneness, and tolerance.

The governorship hopeful specifically urged the people of Abia to keep hope alive and contribute in the ongoing effort by the Abia APC to save the state from bad governance.

He asked his fellow Abians to support the main opposition party in the state with their votes, assuring them that in  matter of months new things would start happening in God’s Own State.

According to him, Abia APC was poised to rescue and develop the state, and by the next independence celebration, “Ndi Abia will celebrate in full because by then there will be positive changes across every sector of our beloved state.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.