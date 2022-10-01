  • Saturday, 1st October, 2022

Dafinone Felicitates Urhobo, Nigerians, Charges them to Remain Steadfast  

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, has felicitated with the Urhobo nation charging them to remain steadfast and not to despair as things will surely get better.

The APC senatorial candidate, in his 62nd independence anniversary message noted that the celebration provides Urhobos and Nigerians with another opportunity to look inwards and re-evaluate the journey so far as a nation, and then project “into the future on how we can collectively work together to build the nation of our dreams.”

The renowned Chartered Accountant, urged Nigerians irrespective of creed and religion to continue to live together in harmony, love and peace, eschew violence and learn how to tolerate one another as no nation can grow or develop without peace.

Dafinone noted Nigeria has the potential to achieve greatness, saying that the nation’s stable democracy has offered the people the opportunity to harness the country’s abundant resources for the good of all urging the citizens should therefore, take more than a passive interest in governance by electing credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

“There is no doubt that our democracy has come of age. Today, we have a federal government that is committed to our national rebirth; tackling corruption and rebuilding our infrastructure. This is with a view to building a brighter future for the coming generations.

“As we celebrate this remarkable day, I urge all Delta Central residents to continue to support the APC-led federal government as we work towards restoring the vision of our founding fathers.

“I salute you all and urge all of you to remain patriotic and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

