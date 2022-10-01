Country Manager of IBM West Africa, Mrs. Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, sworn in as Rotary President. ​

Rotary Club of Lekki Golden, chartered on the 3rd of May 2019, on Saturday the 1st of October, added color to the Nation’s 62nd independence celebration, by holding the investiture of her 4th President, in the person of Rotarian Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, the Country General Manager of IBM West Africa.

The event which took place at the Wheatbaker hotel Ikoyi, had in attendance the Managing Director of the bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode A. Pitan.

Rotarian Gbemi, a Charter member of the club took over the reins of office from Past President Ayotunde Olayinka on the 1st of July, 2022 and will serve for a period of one year.

The occasion also witnessed the swearing-in of the board of directors with Rotarian Ope Allen, Project Manager at Globacom, the nation’s indigenous telecommunications firm as the President-Elect, Christiana Okenla, Head, Customer Experience at Main-one, a foremost telecommunication firm, as the treasurer and Temitayo Ayorinde, a staff of Zenith Bank PLC, as the Club’s secretary.

The club which boasts of young professionals has the vision to build a sustainable club where people unite and take action to create lasting change in themselves, their communities and across the globe, while its mission is to ensure good fellowship amongst members and to create engaging club experience that catch members interest and keep them involved and connected, guided by the principles, practices, by-laws and policies of Rotary International.

Rotary members from District 9110 Nigeria have long supported the community through a range of service projects. Members of Rotary Club of Lekki golden have planted trees on the median of admiralty way in Lekki phase one, donated to the maternity ward of Eti-Osa health center, built a borehole to service the community at Eti-Osa and refurbished blocked of classrooms, as well as donated generators, textbooks, and other school supplies to schools in the environs.



They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.

Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

