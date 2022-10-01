  • Saturday, 1st October, 2022

Buhari: Infrastructure Drive Key to Economic Growth

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

The federal government has reiterated its drive towards ensuring that its infrastructure drive remains key to the country’s growth which will result in every Nigerian feeling the impact.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who made the revelation in his Independence Day broadcast to the nation Saturday, said: “We will continue to ensure that our infrastructure drive remains the key to Nigeria’s economic growth and for which every Nigerian will feel the impact.

“The federal government is already expanding ports operations to ensure that they provide opportunities for the growth of the Nigerian economy.”

