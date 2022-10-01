Ayu Returns from Europe

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has returned to the country after a two-week trip to Europe.

In a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media and Communications, said Ayu’s plane touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7p.m yesterday.

Ayu jetted out of the country on September 14.

While he was away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Ambassador Iliya Damagun, acted in his place.

The national chairman also communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).