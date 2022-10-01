Arsenal, Tottenham Clash, Manchester Derby Live on DStv, GOtv 

Thrilling matches from the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A will be broadcast live on SuperSport for DStv and GOtv customers this weekend.

The Premier League will begin with a North London derby between arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham today at 12:15pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203).

Also today, Liverpool will play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:45pm on GO Football and SuperSport Premier League (GOtv channel 31 and DStv channel 203).

On Sunday, Manchester City will host Manchester United. The Red Devils were on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Etihad Stadium. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) at 1:50pm.

Leeds United will welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road on GO Football and SuperSport Premier League (GOtv channel 31 and DStv channel 203) at 4:15pm.

In the Italian league, this evening will see two giants, Inter Milan and Roma battle each other for maximum points at the San Siro. The game will be aired live on GO Select 1 and SuperSport Variety 3 (GOtv channel 33 and channel 208) at 4:50pm

The Spanish league will see Mallorca host Barcelona today at 8:00pm on SuperSport La Liga (GO channel 32 and DStv channel 204), while Real Madrid will play host to Osasuna on Sunday at 8:00pm on SuperSport La Liga (GO channel 32 and DStv channel 204)