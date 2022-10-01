All-new Ford F-Series Super Duty Built With Capability, Connectivity, Technology

Bennett Oghifo

Ford, America’s truck leader*, has introduced the all-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs. Redesigned inside and out, every Super Duty is built with unprecedented levels of work capability, ingenious new technology and a suite of cloud-based services for new levels of productivity.

“From F-250 pickup to the F-600 utility truck, Super Duty is the badge America’s hardest-working men and women have come to trust to get the toughest jobs done,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Super Duty customers are builders – the backbone of our communities and our economy. We poured every ounce of know-how and ingenuity we have into developing the truck of their dreams – smarter, more powerful, full of clever features and technology.”

Ford Super Duty is not only the tool of choice for builders; it plays a significant economic role. Super Duty also is the preferred choice for essential industries with more than 50 percent market share in utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles, according to S&P Global Mobility.

F-Series Super Duty popularity also makes it a significant economic contributor to Ford Motor Company, generating more revenue than many Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Marriott International or Nordstrom reported for 2021.

“Super Duty is a name that is trusted to get the job done, and our customers have helped to make it the most popular commercial truck in America, bar none,” said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. “With state-of-the-art technology, including a 5G modem connected to a powerful ecosystem of productivity-boosting software and services, the all-new Super Duty can seamlessly shift from workhorse to office of the future.”