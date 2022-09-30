  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Yusuf Demands Explanation for His Disqualification

Sport | 4 mins ago

NFF ELECTION

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) election holds today in Benin City, Edo State, one of the presidential aspirants, Paul Yusuf, from Plateau State(North Central Zone) has demanded an explanation from the NFF electoral committee over his disqualification from the electoral process.

The NFF electoral committee was reported to have disqualified Paul Yusuf for what they called invalid nomination from his constituent Football Association (Plateau State FA).

Speaking to sports journalists at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the aggrieved aspirant and Canadia-based Ex-International, said he was surprised that his name was excluded from the cleared list of aspirants without any correspondence from the NFF electoral committee decision. 

“I am in Benin City for the NFF election which is expected to hold tomorrow (Friday), and my name is not on the cleared candidate list. If I am disqualified, the reason for it should be made known to me. Up till now, no body in the NFF electoral committee has called to tell me why I was disqualified and I need an explanation. 

“They just can’t knock me out of the contest without giving reasons for it. I paid to enter the contest and I feel it is natural for an explanation to be given. As a matter of fact, I followed the process as contained in the booklet they gave to me,!” he fumed.

The former goalkeeper of Bendel Insurance FC, El-Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba FC and Rangers International vowed to drag the Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik led NFF electoral Committee to any length to seek redress.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.