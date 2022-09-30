Yusuf Demands Explanation for His Disqualification

NFF ELECTION

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) election holds today in Benin City, Edo State, one of the presidential aspirants, Paul Yusuf, from Plateau State(North Central Zone) has demanded an explanation from the NFF electoral committee over his disqualification from the electoral process.

The NFF electoral committee was reported to have disqualified Paul Yusuf for what they called invalid nomination from his constituent Football Association (Plateau State FA).

Speaking to sports journalists at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the aggrieved aspirant and Canadia-based Ex-International, said he was surprised that his name was excluded from the cleared list of aspirants without any correspondence from the NFF electoral committee decision.

“I am in Benin City for the NFF election which is expected to hold tomorrow (Friday), and my name is not on the cleared candidate list. If I am disqualified, the reason for it should be made known to me. Up till now, no body in the NFF electoral committee has called to tell me why I was disqualified and I need an explanation.

“They just can’t knock me out of the contest without giving reasons for it. I paid to enter the contest and I feel it is natural for an explanation to be given. As a matter of fact, I followed the process as contained in the booklet they gave to me,!” he fumed.

The former goalkeeper of Bendel Insurance FC, El-Kanemi Warriors, Enyimba FC and Rangers International vowed to drag the Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik led NFF electoral Committee to any length to seek redress.