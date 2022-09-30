  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

WAPTV Crowned Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Year

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Tosin Clegg

WapTV has been awarded the “Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Year” at the 2022 edition of Marketing Edge Awards – a glamorous Media/Advertising Industry event.

The event also had several reputable Corporate Brands, Advertising Practitioners, and government officials as recipients.

This Marketing Edge award, which took place at Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, September 16  2022, comes just weeks after wapTV received two honours on 27th August 2022, at two separate events – “Best Family Entertainment TV Channel” at the Kaduna International Film Festival, and “Indigenous TV Station of the Year” at the Top Society Man of the Year Awards.

According to Wole Adenuga, Managing Director wapTV, “We are nothing without our viewers. When we became the first TV Channel with presenters speaking 100% Pidgin English, it was out of a need to reach the majority of Nigerians across various Educational Levels, Socio-Economic Classes, Language, and other differences. We appreciate the millions of viewers who watch our channel on Satellite TV daily, as well as the over 500,000 Subscribers on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 2.8 Million views monthly”.

Launched in 2012, wapTV is a 24-hour Family Entertainment Channel showing the best TV Dramas, Comedy Series, Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), Reality Shows, Events, Music Videos, Celebrity Interviews, Cooking Shows, Religious Broadcasts, Educational Content, Talk Shows, Entertainment News, and more; across Nigeria and several African countries.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.