WAPTV Crowned Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Year

Tosin Clegg

WapTV has been awarded the “Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Year” at the 2022 edition of Marketing Edge Awards – a glamorous Media/Advertising Industry event.

The event also had several reputable Corporate Brands, Advertising Practitioners, and government officials as recipients.

This Marketing Edge award, which took place at Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, September 16 2022, comes just weeks after wapTV received two honours on 27th August 2022, at two separate events – “Best Family Entertainment TV Channel” at the Kaduna International Film Festival, and “Indigenous TV Station of the Year” at the Top Society Man of the Year Awards.

According to Wole Adenuga, Managing Director wapTV, “We are nothing without our viewers. When we became the first TV Channel with presenters speaking 100% Pidgin English, it was out of a need to reach the majority of Nigerians across various Educational Levels, Socio-Economic Classes, Language, and other differences. We appreciate the millions of viewers who watch our channel on Satellite TV daily, as well as the over 500,000 Subscribers on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 2.8 Million views monthly”.

Launched in 2012, wapTV is a 24-hour Family Entertainment Channel showing the best TV Dramas, Comedy Series, Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), Reality Shows, Events, Music Videos, Celebrity Interviews, Cooking Shows, Religious Broadcasts, Educational Content, Talk Shows, Entertainment News, and more; across Nigeria and several African countries.