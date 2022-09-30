  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Visa Offers Cardholders a Chance to Watch FIFA World Cup Live in Qatar 

Visa, the world leader in payments and the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, has announced its promo campaign to reward customers for transactions performed with their Visa credentials. 

The campaign will reward cardholders who spend a minimum of NGN50,000 or $1,000 using their Visa credentials in at least five transactions from September to October. 

Three winners will receive an all-inclusive​ trip​ for​ two​ to​ the​ FIFA​ World​ Cup​ Qatar​ 2022™, while 10 winners will receive​ ​ consolation prizes including washing machines, home theatres and microwave ovens each month, subject to the applicable terms and conditions. 

Vice President, Visa West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, said: “With about three months to kick-off of the FIFA World Cup™, this promotion could not have come at a better time.  The promotion is not only a great way to reward Nigerian Visa cardholders but also to support the government’s ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient, and rewarding – to more consumers and businesses in the country. 

“Visa is proud to bring the thrill and excitement of this exceptional event to Nigerian fans who will be able to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. Visa will be celebrating the spirit of football in Qatar and is looking forward to showcasing the future of digital payments with fans from Nigeria and the rest of the world”. 

Visa has been a worldwide partner of FIFA since 2007 as the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA events around the world. The partnership provides Visa with worldwide exclusive access to experiences at the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and over 40 other FIFA competitions. 

