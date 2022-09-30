TravelTank Celebrates One Year in Business

Mary Nnah

In a bid to further establish its stake and contributions to the Nigerian travel ecosystem, TravelTank, one of the top online travel agencies in Nigeria, celebrated its 1st Anniversary by organising a webinar series penultimate Friday, with the title, TravelTank @1: Revitalising the post-covid online travel experience.

The business has built a stellar reputation in just one year for providing Nigerians with a huge selection of travel products online.

Since its launch in 2021, the tech travel agency, TravelTank has been on a mission to make travel planning and bookings quick, fun and affordable using technology.

Founded on September 16th, 2021, the company is contributing to the tourist environment by making travel opportunities accessible to everyone.

Within its first year, TravelTank’s business growth has extended exponentially. From five travel sharks to over 20 hungry travel sharks. From less than seven flight bookings in September 2021 to well over 10,000 bookings to date as well as an increase in its affiliate membership base from 20 to over 278 to date.

Branching out, from independent flight booking services at the beginning of 2022, to providing other travel supplementary services to its ever-growing clientele, TravelTank now connects its affiliate members to other value-added travel services thus empowering more and more small business units within the travel industry.

CEO, TravelTank, Mr. Yemi Smith, said, “Partnership is key. We need to develop strong partnerships amongst ourselves. Yes, we need the government’s help, but at the same, we travel agents need to look inwards and develop partnerships with each other to allow inbound tourism to scale and flourish. A lot of us are distanced and in different regions, so it will take value-laced collaboration to make local tourism truly flourish in the country”.

“It has been an incredible run, and we are thrilled that our customers value our online offerings, Smith added, noting, “Our company views the occasion of our first anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on the lessons we have learnt as a whole and to reaffirm our vision for the online travel industry for the coming year and beyond.”

As indicative of TravelTank’s anniversary theme, “Sailing the Horizons”, The online travel agency envisions a world in which travel consumers can quickly research, plan, and book their travel using the power of technological innovation while saving time and money. TravelTank’s universal goal is to ensure everyone enjoys a seamless travel experience by utilising its cutting-edge tech platforms to spearhead the country’s shift towards sustainable online travel.