Revolutionplus Property Celebrate Nigeria’s 62ND  Independence With Exclusive Discounts For Customers

Nigeria’s foremost real estate company, RevolutionPlus Property has launched a discount for its teeming customers in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day celebration.

The promo tagged ‘Exclusive Independence Promo’ features various discounts and reduced prices on their landed properties across the country.

The GMD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, Bamidele Onalaja speaking concerning the innovation behind the special discount said, “Nigerians deserve to be celebrated and the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary is a great opportunity to appreciate our customers, both existing and new.

“Nigeria is celebrating 62 years of being an independent nation. Nigerians also need to celebrate independence from being tenants. They need to have roofs over their heads and houses to call home.

“We are discounting the prices of our estates to ensure everyone seizes this period to key into becoming a landlord or landlady,” Mr Onalaja said.

The various discounts by the real estate company are given on landed properties in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, and across the country, up to 40%.

The Group Executive Director (GED) while explaining further on the exclusive discount said the innovation is borne out of the vision of customer satisfaction.

“At RevolutionPlus Property, we think ‘customer first.’ This is why we are discounting the prices of our various landed properties. We want Nigerians to seize this opportunity to have their own property.

“Our landed properties are currently selling at reduced rates just because Nigerians deserve it. RevolutionPlus Property is known for innovation and this Independence discount we are giving out is the first of its kind.”

The Exclusive Independence promo is planned to last from September 22 till October 22.

RevolutionPlus Property is known for various real estate innovations, including the ‘Instant Allocation’ initiative started early in 2022 by the company.

