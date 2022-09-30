REA Officials Visit South Korea on Study Tour of Power Sector

Officials of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have visited South Korea for a capacity building programme towards actualising the Korean Assisted Mini-Grid Project for four unelectrified Abuja communities.

The visit held between September 17 and 24.

The project is designed to objectively include technology transfer and project sustainability components through foreign and local educational sessions.

It is also designed to share with REA officials the general understanding and experience of Korean Renewable Energy Technologies with expectations that lessons learnt are adopted in putting in place necessary policies in Nigeria.

The Federal Government had on June 16, 2022 signed an MoU with the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology( KIAT) for Premium Grade Mini-Grade Projects.

The project aims to establish Four Standalone mini-grids with a total capacity of 1,600KWP in four main unelectrified communities in Abuja and environs.

The REA officials were hosted to a gala night by the Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea a night before their departure.

The REA delegation had since returned back to the country. The delegation included board members, executive directors and directors of the agency.