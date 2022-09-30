Prophius, Visa Partner on Contactless Payment System

Prophius yesterday announced that its PayContactless solution has been certified by Visa on the tap to Phone payments acceptance enabling android near field communication (NFC)-enabled mobile phones and tablets to accept contactless payments in alignment with its mission to boost commerce at the storefront.

Commenting on the unveiling of the payment system, Chief Executive Officer of Prophius, Olugbenga Adams, said: “We see opportunities to help small businesses grow their businesses with the partnership with Visa by making payments more accessible through Tap to Phone payments.

“A more inclusive ecosystem through accessible payments is critical for every economy and we are thrilled to work with banks, financial technology (Fintech) companies and merchants across the region towards this goal.”

Also speaking, Vice President and Cluster Manager, Visa West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, said: “SMEs make up most businesses operating across West Africa, and their success is a critical factor in delivering sustainable, economic growth. The ongoing evolution of payments has opened a new, more inclusive landscape that has the capacity to improve access to consumers from all segments of society.

The availability of Tap on Phone technology continues to capitalise on the abundant presence of Android-powered smart phones to help SMEs succeed in the digital economy by simply transforming mobiles into point-of-sales devices without the need for costly hardware or updates. We are excited about this partnership with Prophius and look forward to helping small businesses digitise acceptance across the West Africa region.”

Adams explained that as a financial technology company, Prophius’ mission is to enable commerce for small businesses in simple but powerful ways using technology, adding: “We believe that small businesses can create wealth for themselves, individuals, corporate institutions and society when given the tools, platform and support to succeed. We are building these capabilities across several markets toward a more inclusive world.”

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments with a mission to connect the world through innovative, reliable and secure payment network-enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.

Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world and is capable of handling over 65,000 transaction messages per second. Its focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere.

As the world continuously moves from analog to digital, Visa commits to applying the brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.