Over 4000 Entrepreneurs Benefit from RIF Trust’s Citizenship Investment Programme

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 4000 entrepreneurs and their families have so far benefited from the Citizenship and Residency by Investment programme currently being run by RIF Trust, a leading international residency and citizenship advisory firm and part of the Latitude Group

This was made known by the firm’s Country Manager, Zuberu Kadiri, in a recent statement.

The Citizenship or Residency by Investment programme grants second citizenship or residency in return for an investment into the government or country offering the programme.

This is often done by investing in local real estate, or by a non-refundable contribution directly to the government. While preserving connections to home countries, Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes can offer entrepreneurs visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare, efficient tax regimes, and greater security, bolstering prospects for African entrepreneurs.

In addition, these programmes’ qualifying real estate investment options can double as potentially rewarding financial investments as part of a larger wealth diversification strategy.

According to Kadiri, “having a second passport as an entrepreneur means direct access to millions of new customers and new business relationships. Citizenship in a second country provides the potential for better business relationships and access across the globe.

“As every entrepreneur knows, a passport can either be an obstacle or the key to global trading. The opportunities dual citizenship delivers are far-reaching and so is the possibility to expand across a truly global market.

“At RIF, we simplify the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship or residency permit through investment and offer a comprehensive service from pre-application to post-landing for African entrepreneurs. We have successfully assisted over 4,000 entrepreneurs and their families worldwide in securing second Citizenship by Investment.”