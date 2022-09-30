Osun People Voted for Your Exit, Oyetola Told

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Adeleke Transition Committee has reiterated its criticism of mass recruitment and contract awards by the outgoing Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola administration, declaring that the Osun people voted for the governor’s exit, not his Greek gift.

Responding to the reaction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement issued and signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed for the Adeleke Transition Committee to the alarm raised on mass recruitment and contract awards, the committee insisted that the current emergency employment and multi-billion naira contract awards were in bad faith as the outgoing governor only remember such Greek Gift after he was voted out of office on July 16.

According to the statement, “Not minding that the APC’s response sounds more like motor park garbage from a disturbed mind, we are constrained to tutor the gutter writer and his club that a government that wasted three and half years on frivolities is guilty of evil agenda when it wakes up with the sole goal of expanding the state payroll and incurring crippling contractual obligations.

“With barely few weeks to go, the specialty of the administration is not preparation of handing over notes but actions in violations of due process, procurement laws and state manpower planning agenda.

“As a responsible newly elected Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his team has the sacred duty to alert the public of anti-people, vindictive decisions of the state government.”

“Armed with verifiable facts and decision memos, the transition committee regularly briefed the public first to save the state from further fiscal haemorrhage and secondly to alert unsuspecting members of the public of the weak ground of their engagement by the outgoing government.

“For the education of the foul mouthed APC media aide, the transition committee is composed of time tested professionals and public figures who have made their marks in various fields of human endeavour. They are diligently discharging their responsibilities of preparing ground for a new Osun State where the five-point agenda of Senator Adeleke will give birth to a prosperous, sustainably managed state. Only an ill-trained aide struggling with life challenges will cast aspersions on a distinguished collection of Osun patriots volunteering for a rescue mission under Senator Adeleke.

“We want to put it on record that in saner clime, a dual transition committee will by now be in place exchanging notes and laying successful groundwork for seamless transition of power. The democratic process envisions acceptance by all actors of the will of the people, not a scenario where little tyrants emerge after open and verifiable defeat at the ballot.”

It added: “Despite the uncooperative attitude of the defeated government, the Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee has successfully prepared ground for a successful administration. On behalf of the governor-elect, the committee wishes to reassure the people of the state of its readiness for a new state with top notch innovative, fresh ideas to fundamentally address the growth and developmental needs of the state.”