Olupanna Stool: No Problems with Selection of New Monarch, Says Forum

*13 kingmakers unanimously vote for Prince Mosobolaje

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Oluponna Youths Development Forum in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State yesterday cautioned a Civil Society Organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), not to disrupt the peaceful coexistence in the community on false claims of impending crisis in the community regarding the Olupanna Stool.

The forum also urged the state Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to disregard the vituperations for its lack of merit, and cautioned the civil society ‘planning to cause crisis in the community’.

Speaking yesterday on the position of the community on the Olupanna Stool, the Coordinator of the development forum, Oyebisi Yusuf, noted that there was no time the community experienced any crisis.

He, therefore, urged the organisation not to cause mayhem in the community, as the issue of Olupanna Stool has been treated and settled.

The group, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), had called for restraint in the process of the enthronement of a new king in Oluponna, in Ayedire LGA of the state following the demise of the former Olupo of Oluponna, Oba Emmanuel Onaolapo Oyebanji, Fadare II, on January 3, 2022.

The group warned that the clandestine and lopsided path followed by some kingmakers in the town in the process of selecting a new king ‘through the back door’ would backfire and disrupt the peace of the sleepy town and Osun State.

Therefore, the forum leader, Yusuf, decried the clandestine attempt by the leader of the group (ADAPHAI), Sulaimon Suberu, “and his sponsors to paint the effort aimed at making a round peg in a round hole in a bad light.”

He posited that the process that led to the choice of Prince AbdulRauf Oyekanmi Mosobolaje as the new Olupo-elect following the death of Oba Oyebamiji was done on merit without any inducement in whatever form.

According to him, “There are two Ruling Houses in Oluponna in accordance with the declaration made pursuant to Section 2 of the Chief Laws Caps 25 of the Customary Law regulating the Oluponna Chieftaincy namely: Momiloye/Ayelabowo and Aregbesola, and with the death of Oba Oyebamiji, who came from Aregbesola House, it is the turn of Momiloye/Ayelabowo, which produced the new Olupo-elect.”

He made it cleared that Prince Mosobolaje, the new Olupo-elect, was unanimously voted for by the 13 kingmakers with no one rejecting him.

He stressed that the results as voted by the kingmakers have Prince Rafiu Oyekanmi Mosobalaje with 13 votes; Prince Oludele Oyediran recorded zero vote, while Prince Ayodele Oyewumi Oyedokun also recorded zero vote.

Yusuf, therefore, therefore, urged Suberu not to insult the community sensibilities by accusing them of a lopsided process of selection without recourse to fairness, justice and equity out of pecuniary reasons.

He emphasised that there has never been any tension, rejection, or protest since he was announced by the kingmakers, “rather, everyone is happy about his emergence as it heralds prosperity and development for the town.”

He made it cleared that the civil society and its leader, Suberu, was not well informed on the happenings in Oluponna.

Yusuf, therefore, noted that the youths of Oluponna, artisans, and those in diaspora are happy with the choice of Prince Mosobolaje as the new Olupo-elect.