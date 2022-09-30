  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Nigeria Gains Double Shot at Winning Best Film at 18th AMAA

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Iyke Bede 

Ahead of the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) that will be held later in October, two Nigerian films, Walter ‘Taylaur’ Banger’s ‘Jolly Roger’,  and Bolanle Austen-Peters’ ‘Man of God’ are in the lead to gain AMAA glory for Best Film.

It challenges ‘Ayaanle’ (Somalia), ‘Borga’ (Ghana), ‘Angeliena’ (South Africa) ‘Tug of War (Tanzania), and ‘Surviving Gaza’ (South Africa). Similarly, both films have been nominated in the Best Director category. 

Gaining recognition in Best First Feature Film by a Director, Nigeria’s Ogo Okpue competes against Uga Carlini (‘Angeliena’), York Fabian Raabe (‘Borga’), and Benedict Yeboah (‘Road to My Father’s Compound’) with his directorial debut ‘A Song from The Dark’. On the Nigerian tuft, ‘Man of God’, ‘Alaise’, ‘Swallow’, ‘Jolly Roger’, ‘Almajiri’, and ‘Money Miss Road’ are competing to clinch the honours for Best Nigerian Film. 

Daniel Etim Effiong, Akah Nnani, and Deyemi Okanlanwo were nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, while Osas Ighodaro and Eniola Akinbo will represent Nigeria in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. 

Ijeoma Grace Agu, Dorcas Shola Fapson, and Nse Ikpe Etim are the triple threat vying for the Best Actress in a Supporting role. This feat was also matched by their male counterparts as Segun Arinze, Toyin Osinaike, and Josh2funny progressed to the Best Actor in a Supporting role. 

Unfortunately, Nigeria didn’t gain any nods in the Best Achievement in Cinematography this year. 

The awarding body, during the submission window, received 362 entries that span various genres. Of that figure, it recorded 165 feature films. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.