Nigeria Gains Double Shot at Winning Best Film at 18th AMAA

Iyke Bede

Ahead of the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) that will be held later in October, two Nigerian films, Walter ‘Taylaur’ Banger’s ‘Jolly Roger’, and Bolanle Austen-Peters’ ‘Man of God’ are in the lead to gain AMAA glory for Best Film.

It challenges ‘Ayaanle’ (Somalia), ‘Borga’ (Ghana), ‘Angeliena’ (South Africa) ‘Tug of War (Tanzania), and ‘Surviving Gaza’ (South Africa). Similarly, both films have been nominated in the Best Director category.

Gaining recognition in Best First Feature Film by a Director, Nigeria’s Ogo Okpue competes against Uga Carlini (‘Angeliena’), York Fabian Raabe (‘Borga’), and Benedict Yeboah (‘Road to My Father’s Compound’) with his directorial debut ‘A Song from The Dark’. On the Nigerian tuft, ‘Man of God’, ‘Alaise’, ‘Swallow’, ‘Jolly Roger’, ‘Almajiri’, and ‘Money Miss Road’ are competing to clinch the honours for Best Nigerian Film.

Daniel Etim Effiong, Akah Nnani, and Deyemi Okanlanwo were nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, while Osas Ighodaro and Eniola Akinbo will represent Nigeria in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

Ijeoma Grace Agu, Dorcas Shola Fapson, and Nse Ikpe Etim are the triple threat vying for the Best Actress in a Supporting role. This feat was also matched by their male counterparts as Segun Arinze, Toyin Osinaike, and Josh2funny progressed to the Best Actor in a Supporting role.

Unfortunately, Nigeria didn’t gain any nods in the Best Achievement in Cinematography this year.

The awarding body, during the submission window, received 362 entries that span various genres. Of that figure, it recorded 165 feature films.