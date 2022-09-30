Niger Govt Owes NECO N500m, Says Council Boss





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government is indebted to the National Examination Council NECO to the tune of N500million, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Professor Danlami Ibrahim Wushishi, has said.

The debt was incurred as a result of the failure of the government to pay the registration fees for its candidates who sat for the SSCE internal examination over the years.

Professor Wushishi, who disclosed this in Minna yesterday after releasing the 2022 SSCE results, stated that after discussion with the government, the huge debt was partially reduced.

According to Wushishi, “I was invited by the government, and we discussed this issue, so we have a commitment; it is work in progress.”

He added that the Kano State, which owed NECO over N1billion before the commencement of the 2022 SSCE, reduced the debt by 70 percent in addition to fully paying the fees for their candidates that sat for the examination.

Wushishi commended the Zamfara State Government for improving its candidates enrolment for the SSCE, saying the number of candidates that sat for the examination from the state was unprecedented.

In addition the NECO chief said the government cleared all its debt, including the payment of the registration fee for this year.

He explained that the Council has completed arrangements to ensure self-sponsored candidates did not suffer unjustly when results of candidates whose fees are not paid by the government are withheld.