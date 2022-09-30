Mansa Cole Collaborates with Molazzi in New Music Project

Tosin Clegg

Music businessman, Chiori Daniel Cole, aka Mansa Cole recently made his artiste debut to a legion of teeming fans and the industry that welcomed his sound with very open arms.

Having basked from that reception, his entry with a brand new single “HERO” featuring a self-acclaimed Afro-genius, Molazzi is a mood musical with themes bordering on affectionate desires.

It features the slick vocals of the sonorous Afro-genius, Molazzi. On the record, you can hear a female subject being extolled for her super fine qualities and at the same time showered with encomiums for possessing an incredible feminine prowess. Listeners will be easily carried along by the song’s mid-tempo instrumentation and the brisk length is an additional value for replay.

Speaking about his new project he shared, “When I first heard the sound I knew it was going to be a big project for me and I immediately saved the song separately from other files. I felt something special is about to happen with this song and yeah I went for it because of the special tone and delivery and I hope everyone enjoys the song.”

“Music is unending and I don’t want to be tied to a particular type of sound or music. I want to be involved in making different types of music from bongo Flava, Rnb, Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggaeton and more. I have an upcoming movie project that I am currently working on after the release of this song on the 30th of September.

“I also have a couple of tech innovations that will help upcoming music talents in Africa. As you know I am not too tied to a particular career, I can be found anywhere any time.” He added.

Before Mansa Cole delved into his music artisanship side, he was already famed for his works in executive business affairs and talent management with Achievas Entertainment.

He can be credited for executing some of the biggest music live shows for firebrand talents including Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Davido, Zlatan, Patoranking, Wizkid, 2Baba, Bnxn fka Buju and Burna Boy as well as producing some of Nollywood’s top grossing films.