Himel  Focuses on Safer Electrical Access in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Himel, a global manufacturer and provider of electrical products, successfully launched a new solar-ready offer at the recently concluded Nigeria Energy Conference and Exhibition.

As a gold sponsor of the event, Himel showcased its latest range of products in Low Voltage Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Factor Correction, Motor Management, Metering, Voltage Stabilizers, Control Components and Home Electric offers while also unveiling components particularly adapted to solar applications to a keen audience.

Delivering on its promise of high quality, affordability, and reliability, Himel’s new solar-ready offer is designed to easily integrate solar energy into any power source.

The portfolio features a range of switchgear, from air circuit breakers to molded-case circuit breakers, miniature circuit breakers and fuses, with current and voltage ratings specifically developed for all solar applications–centralized, string type and residential. This was received with compelling enthusiasm by event visitors who flooded the Himel stand throughout the three days of the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, EMEA Vice-President, Himel, Sai Sri Balaji Lenka, stressed the relevance of this offer as Nigeria and countries worldwide are gearing up towards increased energy efficiency as a possible means of sustainable development. He said Himel will continue to reinforce its solid footing in the African market to capture new opportunities in urbanization and industrial development, catering to Nigeria’s emerging consumers “We plan to ramp up our accessibility to provide the complete power distribution, power management and industrial automation products assortment that ensure safety and reliability. To achieve this, we are working on supporting partners to scale up and empowering retailers to offer a wider range”

The company also displayed Final Distribution, Industrial Control and Home Electric Products at the event, including a demo of the Smart series, a range of devices that can control home appliances through Himel Smart mobile app and through voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Since it began operations in Nigeria in 2018, Himel has remained true and consistent to its mission of making efficient and reliable power easily accessible to people, wherever they are – home, office, industrial or commercial facility – and has re-emphasized this statement at the Nigeria Energy exhibition.

Endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria, the 9th edition of the conference was a 3-day immersive experience that provided an unrivaled platform for both public and private sectors to explore critical issues, key developments, investment opportunities, and rising trends shaping the new energy ecosystem.

Himel was among a hub of suppliers and manufacturers contributing to the universal access for affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all in Africa, having built a network serving 11 countries, including Nigeria. Himel’s channel ecosystem is poised to address unique needs and the energy show gave exhibitors such as Himel the opportunity to meet with existing connections and potential customers involved in the energy mix.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Himel has acquired a complete portfolio of products for safer electrical infrastructure, while also providing expert guidance and after-sales service to its existing customers. Its leadership affirmed that it would continue to serve as a bridge between high quality and affordability, saying “We will make sure that these two virtues are not exclusive, rather integrated into every aspect of our every product. We want people to move beyond the perception that high-quality is always expensive. With Himel high-quality is not only affordable but accessible too”.