Expert Canvass Bridging Leadership Emotional Intelligence Deficit to Boost Business Survival

For businesses across the country to continue to boost revenue and sustain growth, it must bridge the leadership emotional intelligence deficit between the managed and the managers, expert have said.

According to him, this deficit is crumbling business models as most managers fail to recognise and work the right people needed in the businesses, thereby leading to managerial gaps that in most cases crumble the firm.

Speaking at a managers’ buffet held in Lagos, the Managing Director, Certification Edge Executive Development (CEED) Academy, Mr. Ajibola Bamidele, explained that labour force and talent management is necessary to the survival of businesses in the country.

Addressing the cross-section of some selected managers to the event, he explained that people get managers because there is a goal they want to achieve and equally want to manage the people to achieve it.

He said, “If people are unmotivated or are not achieving, the person to blame is the manager.  If a company wants to achieve business result either profit, or be more productive; having managers that understand it and know how to harness people around you to achieve that goal is the only way to be successful. The only reason a manager is not doing well is that he lacks capacity and emotional intelligence to manage people or himself is not ready to make the right decision.”

The event with the theme, ‘Bridging the Management Gap for Exponential Growth’, Bamidele, however explained that managers must understand that result based leadership drives business growth through effective leadership.

Using a case study to deliver his training, Bamidele, stressed that effective leaders must know how to connect leadership attributes with leadership results by understanding the kind of people working with them.

