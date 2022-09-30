Ethiopian Wins Multiple Awards at SKYTRAX 2022

The largest Aviation Group in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, has been named the winner of four awards at the SKYTRAX 2022 World Airline Awards, at a ceremony held in London on 23 September 2022.

Ethiopian won in categories such as Best Airline in Africa 2022 for 5th consecutive years; Best Business Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4th consecutive years; Best Economy Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4th consecutive years and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa

Moving an incredible 11 ranks up, Ethiopian has also been placed 26th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2022 as voted by airline customers around the world.