  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Ethiopian Wins Multiple Awards at SKYTRAX 2022

Business | 45 seconds ago

The largest Aviation Group in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, has been named the winner of four awards at the SKYTRAX 2022 World Airline Awards, at a ceremony held in London on 23 September 2022.

Ethiopian won in categories such as Best Airline in Africa 2022 for 5th consecutive years; Best Business Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4th consecutive years; Best Economy Class Airline in Africa 2022 for 4th consecutive years and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa
Moving an incredible 11 ranks up, Ethiopian has also been placed 26th in the World’s Top 100 Airlines for 2022 as voted by airline customers around the world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.