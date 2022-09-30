2023: NUJ Warns Politicians against Assaulting Journalists on Duty

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council has warned politicians not to harass, assault or intimidate Journalists covering campaigns in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement yesterday, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, said the union will no longer treat with kid gloves any politician in the state who harasses, assaults or intimidates any of her members, describing Journalists as the voice of the society.

The statement also charged Journalists to abide by the code of ethics of the profession by ensuring fair, balanced and objective reportage of political activities.

According to the union leadership, “during the PVC sensitisation exercise of a political party in Opobo local Government Area recently, the Union learnt that a drunk politician without character slapped and punched a Journalist for no reason.

“The union allowed it to lie low because the victim refused to report the matter”, assuring that any politician who carries out such act against any NUJ member in Rivers State shall not go unpunished.

The statement reminded politicians that Journalists are not working for them but for the society and advised her members to refrain from reporting anything that would constitute or incite violence in the State.

It also urged political parties and their candidates to see journalists as partners in progress working in harmony for the good of the citizens irrespective of creed, religion or ethnic affiliations.