‘Diiche’ Gains Praise at Private Screening 

Vanessa Obioha

Ahead of the first episode of ‘Diiche’ that was made available yesterday on Africa’s streaming platform Showmax, the cast and crew, select media personalities, and guests convened for a private screening.

The event which was held at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, offered the first look into the James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, and Ifeoma Chukwuego-directed limited series

“One of the reasons we wanted more than one director was because we wanted a situation where different creatives came with their different styles and imagination. We combined all of the ideas into one version. It was quite important because we are telling a very complicated story,” Omokwe elaborated on the creative process.

‘Diiche’, Showmax’s first Nigerian series, is a psychological drama thriller series about the life of an A-list actress Diiche (Uzoamaka Obioha), who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi (Daniel K Daniel), her fiancé. She must take it upon herself, race against the clock to find out who killed him, and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago that reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Closing on a cliffhanger, the last scene of the pilot episode unearthed a piece of exhibit originally taken away from the crime scene of Nnamdi’s murder. His demise soon places all who attend the private soiree as suspects, with Diiche sticking out as a prime suspect.

The allegation against Diiche further proves Adaure’s (Gloria Anozie-Young) suspicions about her when she disapproved of the engagement between her son Nnamdi and Diiche. Adaure eventually embarks on a quest to find answers through diabolical means.

Kesaandu (Chinyere Wilfred), however, becomes the rock that stabilises Diiche as she experiences bouts of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) episodes brought about by the events of the murder, her past failed relationships, and the pressure that comes with her stardom.

Additionally, the episode introduces two detectives of opposite temperaments. A brash, corner-cutting inspector Samuel (Frank Konwea), and the punctilious inspector Anene (Uzoamaka Aniunoh).

Impressed with the creative angles explored, the seated guests who were treated to several rounds of drinks, finger foods, and uptempo music, gave resounding applause as the credits rolled.

Following the whirlwind of events the audience viewed, it is certain that viewers will be in for a rollercoaster ride of finger-pointing games, failed guesses, and shockers creatively curated into the six-part piece.