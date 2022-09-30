Capacity Building: REA Officials Visit South Korea

Officials of the Rural Electrification Agency(REA) were in South Korea between September 17 and September 24, 2022 for a capacity building programme towards actualising the Korean Assisted Mini-Grid Project for four unelectrified Abuja communities.

The project is designed to objectively include technology transfer and project sustainability components through foreign and local educational sessions.

The agency said in a statement that the project is also designed to share with REA officials the general understanding and experience of Korean Renewable Energy Technologies with expectations that lessons learnt are adopted in putting in place necessary policies in Nigeria.

“The federal government had on June 16, 2022 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology( KIAT) for Premium Grade Mini-Grade Projects.

The project aims to establish Four Standalone mini-grids with a total capacity of 1,600KWP in four main unelectrified communities in Abuja and environs,” the agency said.

According to REA, the officials were hosted to a gala night by the Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Ali Mohammed Magashi, a night before their departure.

The REA delegation has since returned back to the country. The delegation included the Interim Chairman of the Board, Badamasuiy Mohammed Kabir, Managing Director, Ahmad Ahmad Salihijo, and Board members Nwogu Chidi, Garba Abdullahi,Agba Ajibike Catherine Akpana and Oluwagbemi Olubusayo Michael aside executive directors and directors of the agency.